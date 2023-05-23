Brighton are said to have joined some European sides in the battle to sign Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi this summer.

This is according to 90Min, who say that Brighton, Juventus and Inter Milan have all shown a keenness to sign Frattesi who has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Sassuolo this season.

Last weekend, Brighton secured qualification for European football for the first time in their history and are looking to spend big on some names this summer.

90Min say that Sassuolo are willing to part ways with Frattesi – who has three years left on his current deal with the club – for a fee in the region of €40million – a fee that would make the Italy international the Seagulls’ record signing after Joao Pedro, who is set to join Brighton this summer from Watford for €34.2million (per Transfermarkt).

Out of all the teams interested in Frattesi, Brighton’s desire is the most serious and is that amplified by the words of Sassuolo’s CEO Giovanni Carnevali who, per Fabrizio Romano, said: “I can reveal that the best opportunity for Davide Frattesi is now coming from a Premier League club. I suggest Davide to learn English as soon as possible.”

With Roberto De Zerbi having worked with Frattesi during their time together at Sassuolo, this rumour makes almost too much sense and would elevate Brighton even further as they look to become a household name at the top end of the Premier League.