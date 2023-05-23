In-form Brighton star in line for England squad return

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk is reportedly in line for a return to the England squad after his impressive form in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old has only previously won a single England cap, but it looks like he’s now impressed Gareth Southgate and could get a call-up for the next round of fixtures in the European Championship qualifiers, according to The Athletic.

This looks well-deserved for Dunk, who has played a key role to lead Brighton into Europe this season with a string of strong defensive displays for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

With Harry Maguire out of the picture at Manchester United, there’s surely a strong claim for someone like Dunk to now be playing ahead of him for England.

The Athletic add, however, that Dunk’s Brighton teammate Levi Colwill will remain in the England Under-21 set-up for the time being.

The on-loan Chelsea defender is another player who surely has a big future with England, but it seems he’s not yet going to make the step up into the senior side.