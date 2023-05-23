Chelsea star certain to leave this summer as talks begin over move to Serie A giants

Ruben Loftus-Cheek looks certain to leave Chelsea this summer as talks have begun with AC Milan to bring the midfielder to Italy next season.

The Serie A giants have had a long-held interest in the 27-year-old and enquired about his availability last summer but since a move never materialised, the Rossoneri are back for the Chelsea star this summer, reports Football Insider.

Chelsea are said to be open to parting ways with Loftus-Cheek as they aim to raise funds for new signings. The West London club need to balance the books after huge spending over the last two transfer windows and they also need to trim their squad down for incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Loftus-Cheek would be a silly player for Chelsea to part ways with as the midfielder seems content with being a rotation player and can play in multiple positions. The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances this season for the Blues, getting three assists in the process.

AC Milan are believed to not be the only club interested in the Chelsea star as Premier League, Bundesliga and other Serie A clubs are also monitoring the Englishman’s situation at Stamford Bridge.

It is uncertain where Loftus-Cheek will play his football next season but it is looking certain that it won’t be at Chelsea.