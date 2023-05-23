Barcelona star already open to leaving following transfer interest from Chelsea last year

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde is reportedly already open to leaving the club after just one season at the Nou Camp.

The France international has looked a strong signing for the Catalan giants, but it seems his future is surprisingly in some doubt already ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

See below as journalist Toni Juanmarti of Relevo claims that Kounde doesn’t feel comfortable at Barcelona, and it seems he’s communicated this to Barca manager Xavi, who is fully up to date on the player’s stance…

??Kounde, ABIERTO a dejar el Barça. El francés ha dado el OK al club para que escuche las ofertas que puedan llegar. Jules no se siente cómodo en el lateral y ve muchas opciones de tener que seguir ahí. En los últimos días tuvo una charla con Xavi, que ya está al corriente. pic.twitter.com/c6QfS8tZB5 — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) May 23, 2023

Kounde had been linked with Chelsea by the Guardian and others before he ended up moving from Sevilla to Barcelona, and it will be interesting to see if there is Premier League interest in him again.

The Blues could still do with strengthening at the back after some unconvincing form from Kalidou Koulibaly this season, while Wesley Fofana has done well when fit, but has had some injury problems.