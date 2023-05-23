Pochettino approves of ‘priority’ midfielder, Chelsea expected to make move ‘very soon’

Chelsea are set to target a new midfielder at the end of the season.

Despite spending well over half a billion pounds in the last two transfer windows, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is determined to reinvent Chelsea’s squad and guide them back to the top.

New players aside, after parting ways with Graham Potter earlier in the season, the American has worked tirelessly to hire Mauricio Pochettino in time for next season, and although the Argentine has yet to be officially unveiled as interim boss Frank Lampard’s permanent successor, it has been widely reported that a deal to bring the former Spurs manager to Stamford Bridge has been agreed.

Now set to take charge of the Blues, Pochettino is rumoured to have three positions on his summer shortlist – a new goalkeeper, a striker and a defensively-minded midfielder (Daily Mail).

And according to journalist Simon Phillips, the midfielder at the top of the club’s wishlist is Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo.

“A new number six has remained a priority for Chelsea this summer for some months now, and that has not changed/ will not be changing under Mauricio Pochettino,” Phillips wrote in the Talk Chelsea SubStack.

“He [Pochettino] has communicated that he wants a new six as priority, and the double pivot in his system is the most important position.

“Unless there is a miracle, Chelsea won’t be landing Declan Rice this summer (it’s not over yet). And incidentally, yesterday I was told by a top source that Chelsea have placed Caicedo as their number one priority for midfield this summer. This has been approved by the decision-makers and Pochettino, Chelsea want Caicedo and will move for him very soon.”

Brighton are expected to lose at least two key players this summer. Alongside Caicedo’s inevitable departure is likely to be World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, who is heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.