Chris Kamara pulls out of hosting UK’s Strongest Man due to ongoing health problems

Posted by

Chris Kamara has had to pull out of presenting UK’s Strongest Man due to his ongoing problems with apraxia of speech.

The 65-year-old former Sky Sports broadcaster has been battling the illness for the last year or so, and it seems he’s now decided he’s not in a fit enough condition to host the UK’s Strongest Man in this weekend’s event at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham.

He tweeted: “Due to my ongoing speech problems I have reluctantly pulled out of presenting this year’s UK’s Strongest Man. The show will be In Nottingham this weekend. If you fancy? Please go along – it’s spectacular.”

More Stories / Latest News
Erik Ten Hag wants Man United star sold ‘as soon as possible’
Liverpool & Arsenal interested in ambitious transfer of Bundesliga star
In-form Brighton star in line for England squad return

Kamara’s condition causes him to speak a lot more slowly and quietly than we’re used to from the bubbly pundit, who was hugely popular for many years at Sky Sports.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Kammy all the best and we hope to see him back on our screens again as soon as possible!

More Stories Chris Kamara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.