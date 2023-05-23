Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave Al-Nassr for potential transfer back to Europe

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly already keen to leave Al-Nassr despite only being in Saudi Arabia for a few months.

The Portugal international had an explosive exit from Man Utd earlier in the season after his interview with Piers Morgan saw him blast Erik ten Hag and other key figures at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo couldn’t find a club in Europe after he had his United contract terminated, and ended up making a slightly surprising move to Al-Nassr.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, the 38-year-old is already fed up with his situation and wants to leave Saudi Arabia, possibly for a return to Europe, or somewhere else, depending on what offers come in.

Cristiano Ronaldo only recently joined Al-Nassr
More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville admits he snubbed Man United player for Arsenal star in his team of the season
(Video) Fan says he’s been offered staggering amount to sell Newcastle season ticket
Man United among suitors for star who turned down Chelsea transfer in January

It remains to be seen if European clubs might now be keen on Ronaldo, or if another less competitive league like the MLS is the most likely next step for him.

Ronaldo has 13 goals in 14 league games for Al-Nassr, so the goals certainly aren’t drying up for him, but it remains to be seen if he could still perform like that week in, week out in most European leagues.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.