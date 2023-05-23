Defender linked with Juventus unlikely to leave Chelsea

Despite being linked with a move away, Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly is unlikely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

A recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested Juventus are working on a deal to sign Koulibaly, 31, this summer but transfer journalist Paul Brown believes the Blues will not entertain offers for their Senegalese centre-back.

Since joining from Napoli last summer, Koulibaly, although a first-team regular, has struggled to live up to expectations.

Consequently, there has been speculation that US billionaire owner Todd Boehly may opt to offload the 31-year-old in order to help trim his bursting squad, as well as bring in additional funds.

However, despite suggestions the centre-back could return to Serie A once the summer transfer window opens next month, Brown believes the African would prefer to stay in London and prove his critics wrong.

“I don’t think he’d be willing to leave Chelsea on a low,” Brown told GiveMeSport.

“I’ve seen a lot of talk that maybe Chelsea would make him available this summer, and I’m sure if a club came in with a big offer for him it would be considered.

“But I genuinely don’t think that Koulibaly would want to go and I don’t think what’s happened at Napoli would have a big impact on him. I’m sure he’s glad they’ve won the title, but he made his decision to leave and I don’t think he regrets it.”

During his opening season with Chelsea, Koulibaly, who has up to four years left on his deal, has featured in 32 matches, in all competitions, scoring two goals in the process.