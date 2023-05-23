With Jules Kounde reportedly ready to leave Barcelona this summer, Chelsea could go back in for him after the Frenchman rejected them last year.

According to Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti, Kounde is open to leaving Barcelona just one season after joining them following an intense transfer saga last summer when it looked for all the world that he would be joining Chelsea from Sevilla.

In a dramatic turn of events, Kounde ended up joining the Catalans in late July and the Frenchman has enjoyed a good time of it success-wise at Camp Nou, making 38 appearances in all competitions and winning the La Liga title, playing the majority of his games at right-back.

Juanmarti also says that Kounde’s desire to move from Barca is due to his unhappiness at playing as a fullback as opposed to his preferred position of centre-back, and Barca boss Xavi is said to be aware of the Frenchman’s feelings.

Now, Spanish outlet Sport are reporting that Chelsea “will go” for Kounde this summer, which makes much less sense now than it did ten months ago, with the Blues now possessing an elite, high-potential level core of central defenders including Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill, who is expected to be a big part of the Chelsea squad next season.

With Chelsea focusing their attention before next season on more important positions including a defensive midfielder and striker, it’s highly unlikely that they will go back in for Kounde and they won’t have forgotten that he snubbed them in favour of staying in Spain last summer.