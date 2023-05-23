Footballer dies aged 24 after tragic accident on holiday

Italian footballer Gabriele Gallani has tragically passed away at the age of just 24 after an accident whilst on holiday.

The ASD Piccardo Traversetolo is reported to have drowned after falling into a canal, with a police investigation now under way.

Gallani had been on holiday in the Netherlands with friends, who at some point noticed he’d fallen into the canal and was in distress.

A club statement read: “A silent leader on the pitch. An example for his teammates. A guy with a kind and respectful soul.

“We will carry you forever in our hearts. Bye Gabri.

“It’s hard to find the words for what happened, maybe the right ones are HELLO and THANK YOU but we don’t know.

“You arrived when you were a kid, the only thing we can do right now is keep your memory alive within us. Needless to add anything else at the moment. Hello Gallo.”

Club owner Luca Prampolini added: “He was strong and had an excellent personality.

“He knew how to talk and got along with everyone.

“He didn’t drink, smoke or take drugs: he was an athlete and knew how to swim very well.”