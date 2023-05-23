Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that it was a difficult choice for him to select Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli over Red Devils ace Marcus Rashford as he named his Premier League team of the season.

The Sky Sports pundit has shared his line up on Twitter, and it’s a very strong selection, in fairness, with fans not likely to have too many arguments with the vast majority of it.

Manchester City and Arsenal players dominate after they contested the title, with some exciting young players in this Gunners side looking particularly impressive after raising their games this season.

One of those is Martinelli, with Neville admitting he ended up just picking the Brazilian ahead of United forward Rashford…

My Team of the Season! When choosing a team of the season you get stuck on a few positions. My challenges were GK , left back, second centre back to go with Dias and Rashford or Martinelli on the left. The rest for me were certainties in my mind. pic.twitter.com/b87TlqTqh1 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 23, 2023

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are two other elite young talents who will surely help Arsenal challenge again next season, but there’s also so much quality in that City squad as the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made Neville’s team.

Neville admits most of this line up picked itself, though he was slightly unsure about some of the defensive positions.