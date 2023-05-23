Gary Neville admits he snubbed Man United player for Arsenal star in his team of the season

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has admitted that it was a difficult choice for him to select Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli over Red Devils ace Marcus Rashford as he named his Premier League team of the season.

The Sky Sports pundit has shared his line up on Twitter, and it’s a very strong selection, in fairness, with fans not likely to have too many arguments with the vast majority of it.

Manchester City and Arsenal players dominate after they contested the title, with some exciting young players in this Gunners side looking particularly impressive after raising their games this season.

One of those is Martinelli, with Neville admitting he ended up just picking the Brazilian ahead of United forward Rashford…

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Fan says he’s been offered staggering amount to sell Newcastle season ticket
Man United among suitors for star who turned down Chelsea transfer in January
Liverpool ace wanted by Premier League trio including Spurs

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba are two other elite young talents who will surely help Arsenal challenge again next season, but there’s also so much quality in that City squad as the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made Neville’s team.

Neville admits most of this line up picked itself, though he was slightly unsure about some of the defensive positions.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Gary Neville Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.