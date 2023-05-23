Pep Guardiola has called Roberto De Zerbi one of the “most influential coaches in the past 20 years” ahead of Manchester City’s meeting with Brighton tomorrow.

Guardiola and City enter tomorrow’s game having lifted their Premier League trophy following their 1-0 victory at home to Chelsea on Sunday, while Brighton secured themselves at least a Europa Conference League spot for next season after their tense victory over Southampton on the same day.

Since taking over from Graham Potter in September, De Zerbi has taken Brighton to the next level, playing some brilliant football in the process and Guardiola, who is known to heap praise on plenty of his opposition managers during his time at City, has said that his Italian counterpart has done amazingly to take Brighton to Europe.

“Many congratulations to Brighton for this incredible achievement to get into the Europa League.

“I’m convinced that I am right when I say that Roberto [De Zerbi] is one of the most influential managers of the last 20 years. There is no team playing like they are, they’re so unique.”They deserve all the success and compliments.”

High praise for De Zerbi from one of the greatest managers in world football and hopefully Brighton’s performance against City tomorrow can reflect Guardiola’s generous words.