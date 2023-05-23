Video: Jamie Carragher apologises to Man Utd ace and asks Red Devils fans to stop tweeting him about his mistake

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has apologised to Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez for writing him off earlier in the season.

Watch below as the pundit heaped praise on the Argentine and admits he got it wrong about his height when he first joined from Ajax last summer…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Martinez has ended up being a key player for Man Utd, and the club’s fans will be delighted at how wrong Carragher was about him.

The former LFC defender has now apologised for his mistake and asked United fans to stop tweeting him about it!

