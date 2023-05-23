Tottenham Hotspur’s season has gone from bad to worse.

Once fighting for a Champions League qualification spot, the Lilywhites, after sacking Antonio Conte and assistant manager Christian Stellini, have been forced to crawl across the line with Ryan Mason in charge.

Having won just one of their last seven matches, the Londoners, who sit outside of all European qualification spots, find themselves with virtually nothing to play for with one game remaining.

Consequently, not only are the club without a permanent manager but there remains a lot of uncertainty over the future of star player and record goalscorer, Harry Kane.

With just one year left on his deal, the England international is believed to be wanted by Manchester United as manager Erik Ten Hag prepares to sign at least one top forward this summer (The Times).

And according to former player, turned pundit Jamie O’Hara, failure to keep hold of the 29-year-old could see Tottenham plunged into a relegation battle next season.

“Well look, obviously we all hope that he sticks around and signs a new contract,” O’Hara told co-presenter Laura Woods on talkSPORT.

“Because Laura, without Harry Kane, I seriously think we could be fighting relegation next season.”

Shocked by her colleague’s prediction, Woods astonishingly replied ‘no’, which led to O’Hara adding: “We are that bad without him. We have been solely dependent on Harry Kane to score us goals and do stuff for us.

“And I think the lack of ambition that we’ve shown and the players that we’ve signed that haven’t been good enough, if he leaves, we are in big, big, trouble.

“And I feel like he’s got to leave, why would he stay? The guy wants to win something, the guy deserves to win trophies. I just don’t see that changing next season. If he doesn’t leave, he lacks ambition, doesn’t he? Let’s be honest.

“If he doesn’t leave and a club does come in for him and Spurs go, ‘you know what, we will probably look at having to sell you.’

“And he doesn’t go to let’s say Manchester United, then I think he lacks ambition.”

