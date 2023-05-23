Jason Cundy made a huge claim on Talksport yesterday evening by saying that he doesn’t think Newcastle United are a big club.

The Magpies needed to avoid defeat against Leicester City last night to confirm a top four spot and they got the job done, earning a 0-0 draw with the struggling Foxes.

It’s the first time in 20 years that Newcastle will be taking part in Europe’s elite competition, but despite their achievements, Cundy told Talksport that he doesn’t consider the Toon a big club.

“They are a club that is used to failure, this is why they are celebrating the way they are.

“They think they’re a big club and they’re not – they haven’t won anything for 60 years. They have the potential to be enormous, but they’re not.”

With Newcastle officially a Champions League team, they can take the brakes off for their final games of the season against Chelsea next Sunday.