Laura Woods and Ally McCoist disgusted after hearing UEFA’s decision for West Ham

TalkSPORT duo Ally McCoist and Laura Woods were left furious after learning that UEFA have allocated West Ham just 5,000 tickets for their Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina next month.

The Hammers booked their place in the European competition’s final after beating AZ Alkmaar over two legs in the semi-finals.

Now set to play Italian side Fiorentina for the right to be crowned the tournament’s second-ever winners, David Moyes’ men are preparing for arguably their biggest match in many years.

However, despite the magnitude of June’s blockbuster final, only a very select few will be able to watch the event live after UEFA agreed to allocate just 5,000 tickets to each team’s fans.

And speaking about that decision, McCoist said: “It’s shocking, it really is.

“I mean you’re talking about clubs and I’m speaking about West Ham, I know Rangers knocked Fiorentina out of a cup semi-final years ago in Florence, but clubs like West Ham who the supporters have been starved of success.

“I know not everybody can get tickets, I get that. But we’re talking about a European final. Okay it’s not Europa League or Champions League, but it’s a European Conference League final.

“For both clubs to get less than 5,000 tickets. The whole object of this tournament is to give West Ham a chance. So don’t play it in a small stadium or a stadium where they can only get 4,900. Play it in a massive stadium or in a stadium where they can enjoy it. That’s the objective of the whole exercise.”

“Don’t try and convince the world that your competition isn’t tinpot when you go and do that,” Woods added.

“Otherwise nobody is going to want to be in it – Where are we playing the final? The Dog and Duck.”

The final, which is set for 7 June, will be played at the Eden Arena in the Czech Republic and broadcast live on BT Sport.