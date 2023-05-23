Leeds player set to quit as soon as the season is over; £13m deal has been reached

Leeds United are reportedly set to lose Wilfried Gnonto at the end of the season.

According to a recent report from Calcio Web, the Whites have ‘reached an agreement’ worth approximately £13m with Serie A club Sassuolo.

Gnonto has been a rare positive for Leeds United during a campaign that has largely seen the side disappoint.

Currently facing the very real possibility of being relegated back to the Championship, the Yorkshire club are now tasked with reshaping their squad in time for next season.

And according to these latest reports, one of the first players out the Elland Road exit will be Gnonto, who is unlikely to remain with the club, especially if they find themselves in England’s second tier next season.

