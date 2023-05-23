Leeds United are one of a number of clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Wolves winger Adama Traore as he nears the end of his contract.

The Spain international is close to becoming a free agent and is being tracked by Leeds, AC Milan, Atalanta and Napoli, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Traore hasn’t quite been at his best for a while now, though he’s previously been very highly regarded and spent time on loan at Barcelona last season, though they didn’t end up making that move permanent.

One imagines Traore could add plenty to this Leeds side, though their hopes of winning the race for his signature will likely be dented if they end up getting relegated on the final day of the season.

Although the 27-year-old has been a little inconsistent in the Premier League, it would be interesting to see what he could do at those Serie A clubs who are keeping an eye on his situation.

“It’s worth pointing out that Adama Traore is a free agent as things stand and has drawn attention from Leeds, Atalanta, Milan and even Serie A champions Napoli,” Jacobs said.

“Lopetegui has made no secret he wants Traore to stay, but previous negotiations haven’t led to clarity over his future. “