Leeds want to appoint 50-year-old if they go down; has managed in over 350 PL games

Failure to remain in the Premier League could see Leeds United pursue yet another manager.

Sam Allardyce was recently placed in charge following Javi Garcia’s untimely exit.

However, with the veteran English manager also struggling to keep the Whites’ hopes of securing Premier League survival, his exit is already being speculated.

And according to a recent report from The Athletic, if the Yorkshire giants find themselves back in the Championship next season, owner Andrea Radrizzani is already eyeing a deal to hire former Liverpool and Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers has been out of work since he left his position at the Foxes earlier in the campaign. The Northern Irishman is also believed to be a target for Tottenham Hotspur.