Liverpool are set to register their complaints to the PGMOL over some of the contentious decisions that they feel went against them in their draw with Aston Villa.

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Unai Emery’s side on Saturday afternoon, with Roberto Firmino grabbing a last-minute equaliser for the Reds on his final Anfield appearance after Jacob Ramsey gave Villa a first-half lead.

It wasn’t a result that came without its fair share of controversial decisions though, with Tyrone Mings’ boot going into the chest of Cody Gakpo leaving scars across the Dutchman’s chest, only for the defender to receive a yellow card and then in the second half, the latter had a goal ruled out for offside, the decision causing questions to be asked.

This is how Gakpo's chest looks like after Mings kicked him & didn't get a red card.. https://t.co/c3XoYwSlop pic.twitter.com/du1EXMJzUX — TomFIFAHeaven (@TomLFCHeaven) May 20, 2023

The draw has left Liverpool three points off the top four with a game left to play, as they now hope for Manchester United to drop points in their last two matches against Chelsea and Fulham and the Telegraph have reported Liverpool’s plans to contact the PGMOL for some answers as they believe the result has all but ended their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Former referee Dermot Gallagher has come out and given his opinion on the Mings challenge, saying in hindsight that the Villa central defender should have received a red card, but that’s unlikely to make any difference to the Reds, who will want some proper answers from the powers that be.