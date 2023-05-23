Liverpool defender could leave this summer and it might explain why he was crying at the weekend

Last weekend was an emotional one for a lot of people associated with Liverpool as the Reds said goodbye to Roberto Firmino who played his last match at Anfield.

Many fans might have shed a tear inside the Reds’ stadium but at the end of the match, Kostas Tsimikas was one of the playing squad that let the emotion get the better of him.

The left-back was in tears and it left many fans wondering was it because Firmino was leaving or maybe the Greek star is on the way out himself.

That may be the case as GOAL’s Neil Jones is now reporting that Liverpool are expecting interest in Tsimikas during the upcoming transfer window.

Kostas leaving or just sad to see Bobby go ?? pic.twitter.com/qcrGKnTFe1 — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 22, 2023

Tsimikas has been a very solid back-up for Andy Robertson since arriving at Liverpool in 2020 and has grown to become a valuable member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The German will not want to lose the 27-year-old as it will be hard to find a better replacement but in saying that, if a good offer comes in for the left-back the Reds will likely entertain it. Jones states that there will also be interest in Kelleher and Carvalho as many things are expected to change at the Merseyside club this summer.