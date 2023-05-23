Liverpool interested in midfield star who looks certain to leave Premier League club this summer

Liverpool are in the market for multiple midfielders this summer and it is being reported that Wolves’ Ruben Neves is on the Reds’ shortlist.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have a concrete interest in the Wolves star and the Merseyside club believe the 26-year-old would fit seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

The report states that the Reds enquired about Neves’ availability in January but Wolves were not willing to sell the midfielder mid-season. Liverpool have not been linked to the Portugal international since by any journalist close to the club but Football Insider have reported their interest as being solid.

Neves looks certain to leave Wolves during the upcoming transfer window and hinted at that on Saturday as the 26-year-old seemed to be saying goodbye during his lap of honour at Molineux in the aftermath of their 1-1 draw with Everton.

Barcelona are said to be in pole position to sign Neves but that isn’t a certainty given their financial issues.

Liverpool seem to be prioritising moves for Alexis Mac Allister and Mason Mount this summer but should one of them fall off, it is possible that the Reds move for the Wolves star.