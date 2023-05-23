Transfer expert provides update on Liverpool’s interest in 24-year-old

Liverpool seem to have cooled their interest in the transfer of Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Portugal international has shown plenty of promise in his time at Wolves, but it seems the Reds have now moved on to other priorities in that area of the pitch, with Jacobs noting that they’re confident over a potential deal for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Nunes could have been a decent alternative to Mac Allister, but even if he doesn’t end up at Liverpool, Jacobs has explained that he still expects there to be some interest from other clubs this summer.

The 24-year-old is one of just a number of players who could leave Wolves this summer, with Jacobs also stating that Ruben Neves is eager to join Barcelona, while there are also doubts over Max Kilman, and with Adama Traore nearing the end of his contract at Molineux.

“Matheus Nunes is another player to watch this summer,” Jacobs said.

“Earlier this year he looked quite likely to leave for Liverpool this summer, but he’s no longer their priority with plenty of other midfielders on the market.

“Julen Lopetegui would love to try and keep him, but it’s a long window and I still expect Premier League interest.”