Long-serving Man United man confirms he has accepted Newcastle offer

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has set about restructuring the club’s youth ranks and the former footballer has added a new recruit from Man United. 

The former Brighton man has employed several people in recent times and has added more this week.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Claire Burrows had been appointed Recruitment Operations Manager after three-and-a-half years at Leicester City and now, Andy Basterfield has announced on Twitter that he’s joining Newcastle as a North West Regional Scout (under-13s to 18s).

Basterfield, who has been Man United’s Football in the Community Manager since 2011, will join the Magpies’ academy this summer.

During his time at Man United, Basterfield focused primarily on Talent Identification, whilst engaging with Education, and Grassroots Football across the North West of England.

