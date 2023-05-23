Man United and Tottenham monitoring £100m Premier League star ahead of potential 2024 move

Evan Ferguson is a name that most football fans will recognise after this season as the striker has lit up the Premier League with his performances for Brighton.

The 18-year-old has made 17 appearances for the Seagulls in the Premier League during his breakthrough campaign and has gone on to score six goals for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

That has caught the attention of some of England’s biggest clubs and Sky Sports is now reporting that Man United and Tottenham have earmarked Ferguson as a strong candidate to lead their line in the long-term and have laid down the groundwork to pursue him during the summer of 2024.

The Ireland international signed a new contract at the Amex in April, which runs until 2028, and will continue his development on the south coast next season.

With Harry Kane’s contract at Tottenham expiring next summer, Ferguson would be a direct replacement for the England international should he move to North London in 2024.

As for Man United, Erik ten Hag is in need of a striker for next season and the Red Devils will certainly sign one this summer, therefore, it will be hard to see where the Brighton star would fit in at Old Trafford as the Dutch coach only plays with one up front.

According to Sky Sports, Brighton believe if Ferguson continues his current trajectory he can turn into a £100m player before the 2024 summer transfer window. This is a huge fee for any of the two clubs mentioned above to pay, therefore, they will need to be 100 per cent sure the 18-year-old is the right man to lead the futures of their clubs.