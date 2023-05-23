Manchester United approached by intermediaries over superstar transfer

Manchester United have reportedly been approached by intermediaries over the potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar.

It seems the Brazil international is not currently a target for the Red Devils, but they have more or less been offered the player ahead of the summer transfer window, with a departure from PSG perhaps on the cards if they can find a buyer.

Despite some speculation that Neymar is a target for Man Utd, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has set the record straight in his tweet below, clarifying precisely what the latest is with regards to the former Barcelona man and a potential move to Old Trafford…

Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from PSG. They are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about his potential availability. While a deal might make sense from a commercial point of view, he is not currently a United target. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 23, 2023

In truth, this will probably come as a relief to most United fans, with Neymar not really looking like the player he was at his peak.

And even if they were to sign an in-form, fully fit Neymar, there would be serious question-marks about if his personality would make him an ideal fit for what Erik ten Hag is trying to build at the club.

Having bid farewell to some big egos such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba in recent times, it would be a step backwards to then move for someone like Neymar.