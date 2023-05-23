Man United looking to scupper Newcastle’s plans to sign £70m Bundesliga ace

Despite being heavily linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, Newcastle United have failed to progress their interest which, according to recent reports, could pave the way for Manchester United to take advantage.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims Diaby has emerged as a transfer target for Erik Ten Hag.

News #Diaby: He‘s on the list of @NUFC but understand that it was not advanced in the last months. @ManUtd is monitoring his situation instead and confirmed. Next steps depend on the club‘s ownership. #MUFC Bayer‘s price valuation between €70-80m. Contract until 2025. Key… pic.twitter.com/55PvY28EeK — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 23, 2023

Following Newcastle United’s recent confirmed Champions League qualification, as well as Manchester United being frontrunners to secure the final top-four spot, both sides are set for busy and important summer transfer windows.

Although the Magpies are arguably in need of more additions, Ten Hag is expected to target at least one top attacker, and although Harry Kane is believed to be the Dutchman’s top target (The Times), failure to successfully negotiate with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could see the Red Devils target alternatives.

Diaby is not an outright striker though. Played as a wide-attacker, often on the right-hand side, fans will be wondering if the club’s focus should be on a position that is arguably their strongest.