Manchester United star named signing of the season by pundit

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been described as being the signing of the season by BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The Red Devils brought in the experienced Brazil international from Real Madrid last summer, and Crooks admits that he was initially unconvinced about the deal.

Still, there’s no doubt Casemiro has had a tremendous impact at Old Trafford, and he once again made a real impression for Erik ten Hag’s side in their win over Bournemouth.

Casemiro’s superb goal helped earn him a place in Crooks’ Premier League team of the week, and the pundit has now made it clear he thinks the 31-year-old is the best signing we’ve seen this season.

“Casemiro’s arrival at Old Trafford has almost been as important as Ten Hag’s. The Brazil midfielder’s presence in the team, not to mention his performances, have transformed Manchester United’s season,” Crooks said.

“I thought his arrival at Old Trafford was no more than a nice finale to a magnificent career. That couldn’t have been further from the truth. The player puts himself on the line for the team and is a leader. He might not be the player of the season, but for me he is without doubt the signing of the season.”

In fairness, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland might have something to say about that after his goal-scoring heroics fired Pep Guardiola’s side to another title, but it’s certainly true that Casemiro has been terrific and helped United improve a lot.