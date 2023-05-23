Erik Ten Hag wants Man United star sold ‘as soon as possible’

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly run out of patience with Man United striker Anthony Martial and wants the Frenchman sold at the earliest opportunity.

That’s according to a recent report from RMC Sport, who claims Martial’s poor reaction to being subbed against Bournemouth last weekend has served as the final nail in his Old Trafford coffin.

Signed from Monaco back in 2015, Martial, 27, is actually one of the Red Devils’ longest-serving players. However, failure to string any kind of consistency together has led to several loan moves, with injuries also preventing him from becoming a first-team regular.

Now, with Ten Hag pushing the club to sign at least one new striker once the summer window opens next month, Martial’s days at Old Trafford seem numbered, and judging by these latest reports, a quick-fire and early sale is the Dutchman’s preferred outcome.

During his eight years with the club, Martial, who has up to two years left on his deal, has scored 87 goals and provided 53 assists in 296 games in all competitions.