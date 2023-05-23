Manchester United in transfer talks with Serie A star but no bid yet

Manchester United have reportedly held transfer talks with Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae on the player’s side, but have not yet made a bid for the South Korea international.

The Red Devils have an interest in signing Kim, according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, but there has not been any offer made to trigger his release clause yet, as that won’t become active until later in the summer.

Kim has been superb in Serie A this season, helping Napoli win their first title in 33 years, and it seems inevitable that it will earn him a big move this summer, especially with that clause.

Man Utd could undoubtedly do with a top defender like that coming in, with Raphael Varane not getting any younger, while Harry Maguire has completely fallen out of favour since Erik ten Hag took over as manager.

Romano says United have started discussions on the player’s side, so fans will hope this can get the ball rolling and convince the player that his future lies at Old Trafford.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of other suitors for Kim in the weeks and months ahead, so it’s important for MUFC to make a strong start in talks.