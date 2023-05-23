Man United among suitors for star who turned down Chelsea transfer in January

Manchester United are reportedly among a long list of clubs interested in the potential transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram this summer.

According to L’Equipe, with translation and additional information from Get French Football News, Man Utd look to be up against the likes of Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and an unnamed German club in the race for Thuram’s signature after he also previously turned down interest from Chelsea back in January.

The Frenchman is set to be out of contract this summer and that will surely make him a tempting option for a number of top sides, with the Red Devils undoubtedly looking in need of more quality and depth up front.

Chelsea could also have done with Thuram after their lack of goals this season, but it remains to be seen if the Blues will go back in for the 25-year-old.

Thuram, the son of the legendary former World Cup-winning defender Lilian Thuram, has 13 goals and six assists in 29 appearances in the Bundesliga this season.

One imagines he could hit even better numbers with the right service around him at a club like United, so it will be interesting to see if he fancies the challenge of the Premier League or looks elsewhere in Europe instead.