Neymar has previously praised Man United star as “the best midfielder in the world”

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is being linked with Manchester United at the moment, and it seems we can assume he’d relish the chance to play alongside his fellow countryman Casemiro at Old Trafford.

Neymar knows Casemiro well from their time together with the Brazilian national team, and was previously quoted by the Manchester Evening News as calling the former Real Madrid man the best player in the world in his position.

“Casemiro has been the best midfielder in the world for a long time,” Neymar said back in November.

Casemiro has been superb for Man Utd since joining from Madrid last summer, and it will be interesting to see if he can play a role in convincing his international colleague to join him in Manchester.

As per Kaveh Solhekol in the tweet below, it may be that the links between Neymar and United are not exactly as straightforward as has been reported…

Manchester United have been approached by intermediaries about signing Neymar from PSG. They are one of a number of clubs who have been contacted about his potential availability. While a deal might make sense from a commercial point of view, he is not currently a United target. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 23, 2023

It seems MUFC have been approached by intermediaries about the possibility of signing Neymar, but they may not be entirely convinced about bringing in the former Barcelona forward.

One imagines Erik ten Hag would do well to avoid an expensive and high-maintenance player like Neymar if he wants to build a more harmonious dressing room at the club.