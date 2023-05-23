Premier League team of the week: Man United duo and Newcastle star in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks naming Manchester United, Newcastle and West Ham players as among his top performers from the latest round of fixtures.

The Red Devils earned an impressive win away to Bournemouth, with Casemiro and Victor Lindelof the stand-out performers for Erik ten Hag’s side as they close in on a top four finish, with the help of Liverpool slipping up with a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa.

Newcastle, meanwhile, got Champions League football wrapped up last night, with Kieran Trippier their stand-out performer as they got the point they needed at home to Leicester City.

One of the best team displays we saw this weekend, however, was undoubtedly Brentford’s impressive 3-1 win away at Tottenham, with Crooks rewarding the Bees with three players in his XI on BBC Sport.

Players from Fulham, Everton, Brighton and Nottingham Forest complete this week’s line up, and Crooks will hopefully be treating us to a team of the season soon as the 2022/23 campaign draws to a close.