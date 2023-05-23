Real Madrid interested in move for Liverpool defender

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are said to be keen on an ambitious move for Andy Robertson this summer as they look for some new defensive names.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that Real are interested in a new left-back so they can have a suitable and reliable name in that position going forward.

With Ferland Mendy’s injury worries a cause for concern, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to play Eduardo Camavinga as a left-back at points during this season, a tactic that, while it has had its merits, is not sustainable in the long run.

As a result, Los Blancos are targeting probably the most impressive left-back Europe has seen over the past few seasons in Robertson.

Robertson has made 195 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp

The 29-year old has elevated his world-class status over the past six years at Anfield, being a crucial part of the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League success, creating a formidable full-back pairing with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United and Tottenham monitoring £100m Premier League star ahead of potential 2024 move
Arsenal to start very important negotiations soon to decide midfielder’s future
Brighton enter chase for 23-year old Serie A midfielder

Valued at €48million by Transfermarkt, Real would be more than able to afford a move for the Scot this summer but with him having signed a new five-year deal at Anfield in 2021, it remains to be seen whether he will want to leave the club where he is so greatly appreciated.

More Stories Andrew Robertson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.