Real Madrid interested in move for Liverpool defender

Real Madrid are said to be keen on an ambitious move for Andy Robertson this summer as they look for some new defensive names.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that Real are interested in a new left-back so they can have a suitable and reliable name in that position going forward.

With Ferland Mendy’s injury worries a cause for concern, Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to play Eduardo Camavinga as a left-back at points during this season, a tactic that, while it has had its merits, is not sustainable in the long run.

As a result, Los Blancos are targeting probably the most impressive left-back Europe has seen over the past few seasons in Robertson.

The 29-year old has elevated his world-class status over the past six years at Anfield, being a crucial part of the Reds’ Premier League and Champions League success, creating a formidable full-back pairing with Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Valued at €48million by Transfermarkt, Real would be more than able to afford a move for the Scot this summer but with him having signed a new five-year deal at Anfield in 2021, it remains to be seen whether he will want to leave the club where he is so greatly appreciated.