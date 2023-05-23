Reliable Liverpool journalist names the three centre-backs Reds are targetting this summer

This summer is a big one for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp as the German coach looks to put his plan in place to get the Reds back competing at the top of the Premier League.

The Merseyside club are targeting midfielders this summer and most of the media’s attention has been on this area of the pitch, but the signing of a centre-back is also a priority for the Liverpool boss.

According to GOAL’s Neil Jones, there is a chance that Joel Matip and Nat Phillips could leave the club during the upcoming transfer window and should that happen, a centre-back is very likely to be brought in. The Liverpool journalist goes on to say that Jurrien Timber of Ajax has been linked with a move to Anfield, while West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill are also well-liked.

Liverpool’s defence has been a big problem this season but has become more solid since the Reds changed defensive formation ahead of their current run of form.

It is uncertain whether Liverpool will continue playing the way they are now next season but with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate certain starters, a solid back-up is required so that there is not a drop-off in quality when one of the two is not available.