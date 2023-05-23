Six Leeds United players to leave Elland Road if club is relegated

Leeds United have an uphill task to stay in the Premier League this weekend and are currently staring relegation in the face, which will have huge consequences for the Yorkshire club.

Heading into the final round of fixtures on Sunday, Leeds sit in 19th place in the Premier League standings – two points away from Everton, who sit 17th, albeit with a worse goal difference than the Toffees.

For Sam Allardyce’s men to avoid the drop this weekend, they will need to beat Tottenham at home and hope both Everton and Leicester lose their matches.

Should they fail to do that, Phil Hay of The Athletic has written a detailed analysis of what relegation would mean for Leeds. The journalist names six players that will leave the Yorkshire club this summer: Weston McKennie, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo, Illan Meslier, Robin Koch and Luis Sinisterra.

This is just the minimum as well, as there will be several other players attracting interest from top clubs such as Gnonto and Adams.