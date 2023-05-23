Transfer news: Neymar Man United, Rice Arsenal latest, Xavi on Messi, Liverpool exit confirmed & more

Hello and welcome to the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for more exclusive transfer news delivered ad-free and straight to your inbox!

AC Milan

Talks continue behind the scenes for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan. He’s a top target for Milan, as revealed last week. Chelsea and Milan are discussing about the fee for permanent deal, no way for loan. RLC would be keen on the move to Serie A.

Arsenal

Granit Xhaka: “If next week we know more on my future, I will be thankful for the fans because how they treat me after this, I didn’t expect that.”

Bayer Leverkusen are set to complete the deal soon for €15m and four-year contract to Xhaka. It’s now just a matter of the final details.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are working on the opening bid for West Ham’s Declan Rice as their priority target. Negotiations will start in June.

Bayern Munich are also interested in Declan Rice, despite being aware of Arsenal’s strong interest (Sky Germany)

Barcelona

Xavi on Lionel Messi: His return is up in the air. It depends on many things…He’s a spectacular footballer and he’s a person I’m friends with. We will see if it can happen or not. It also depends on the intention and desire Leo has.”

Xavi on transfer targets: “New right back is not a priority for us now. Busquets is gonna leave so we need to replace him. Kimmich? He’s very good player, one of the best in his position. I won’t say more; Real Sociedad director was not happy [due to comment on Zubimendi] with that.”

Xavi on Ansu Fati’s exit: “We’re now still planning for next season. We have not decided who’s gonna leave — depends on Financial Fair Play too.”

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have concrete interest in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, as German press have reported. The Mexico international is one of the names on the list for next season. The deal will also depend on other clubs as there are Premier League teams interested. Bayern Munich are not working on it as of now, despite some speculation.

Chelsea

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta: “Lukaku loves Inter, he wants to stay with us. He feels very good here. Negotiations with Chelsea? He’s on loan until June 30, then we still don’t know Chelsea plans. We’re waiting for that.”

There is currently no Chelsea bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with Juventus director Francesco Calvo saying: “I can say that Dusan Vlahovic is NOT for sale. We’re so happy of his commitment, we trust him for the future.”

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht director Markus Krosche on the chance of Evan Ndicka changing his mind and staying at the club: “He feels good with us and he knows what he can have here…He can imagine to stay here with new deal, yes.”

Everton

Everton have triggered the option clause to extend Abdoulaye Doucoure’s contract. The Mali international’s deal will be valid for one more year now.

Inter Milan

Marotta: “Simone Inzaghi is untouchable. He was never at risk and he’s now even stronger thanks to recent performances. Inzaghi will be our coach next season, it’s 100% guaranteed. He’s staying.”

Juventus

Official: Juventus incurred a deduction of 10 Serie A points following the verdict by Federal Court of Appeal pertaining to the capital gains scandal.

Juventus director Francesco Calvo: “There are no doubts, Massimiliano Allegri will be our coach next season. We’re building our future together with him. We’ve unconditional trust in Allegri.”

Allegri after losing 4-1 to Empoli: “If I leave Juventus now, I would be the first of the cowards — and I don’t reproach the team for anything”.

Juventus director Calvo: “I can say that Dusan Vlahovic is NOT for sale. We’re so happy of his commitment, we trust him for the future.”

Talks look to be breaking down between Juventus and Angel Di Maria despite there previously being optimism from both sides in April. He’s no longer sure of staying at Juventus next season; it’s now getting complicated. Di Maria would be available as free agent; there’s no agreement with Juve as of now. Saudi clubs have approached Di Maria, but his priority remains European football as he looks for a new club and a new start as things break down with Juve.

Leeds United

“I’m always confident”, says Andrea Radrizzani to Sky Italy after meeting in Genova in order to buy Sampdoria. The Leeds United owner is part of a bid to buy and save the Italian club in difficult financial situation.

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp confirms Arthur Melo exit: “I would like to wish the best to Arthur as his loan period comes to an end — his professionalism and ability were clear to all who worked with him”.

Arthur will also leave parent club Juventus this summer — he will be available on the market.

Jorg Schmadtke will be in England in the next days in order to sign the contract as new Liverpool director, as expected. The former Wolfsburg director will work with Jurgen Klopp on strategy and signings — the manager will remain crucial figure to make decisions.

Liverpool have joined the list of clubs tracking Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer (Daily Mail)

Manchester City

Manchester City are closing in on new long term deal for Rico Lewis — agreement set to be completed. Talks had already been advanced for months and now it’s about final details. Pep Guardiola is a big fan of Rico and his potential. He’s staying at City.

Manchester City are not in the race for Alexis Mac Allister at this stage. No talks or concrete contacts, despite what you may have read elsewhere. Liverpool are close to a full agreement on personal terms with the player, it’s 90% done, they’re waiting on final details. There’s fixed amount/clause into his Brighton contract.

Manchester United

Kim Min-jae’s release clause is only active in July, it’s a bit less than €50m. Napoli will try to offer him a new deal, but there is no agreement yet. Manchester United really like the player, but they have not triggered the clause yet because it’s not currently active. They’re talking on the player’s side for now, and they’re the favourites.

Manchester United and PSG are said to be in concrete talks over a transfer deal for Neymar (L’Equipe)

Napoli

The idea is for Luciano Spalletti to leave Napoli at the end of the season, it is concrete. This is why Napoli are already speaking to other managers. Spalletti is probably leaving because there are differences in ideas over the project.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United have qualified for the Champions League after last night’s 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City. It’s the first time they’ve qualified for Europe’s top club competition since 2002/03, when the legendary Alan Shearer was captain.

Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has no intention to leave Real Madrid. Real Madrid have no intention to let Vini leave. A new deal until June 2027 has been signed since last year and set to be officially unveiled very soon. No other way: Real and Vini will continue together, fighting racism together.

Sassuolo

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali: “I can reveal that the best opportunity for Davide Frattesi is now coming from a Premier League club. I suggest Davide to learn English as soon as possible.”

Tottenham

Negotiations between Julian Nagelsmann and Tottenham have NOT resumed, at this stage. No changes: he’d only consider the job with supportive sporting director.

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is a concrete option discussed internally; while Luis Enrique, Amorim and Postecoglou remain on Daniel Levy’s list.

Slot will have direct conversations with Feyenoord this week. Sources close to other managers now feel that Slot is the favourite for the new Tottenham manager.