Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunner in dramatic Al Nassr comeback to keep title hopes alive

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunner to complete a dramatic 3-2 comeback for Al Nassr in their clash with Al Shabab which keeps their title hopes alive. 

Al Nassr found themselves 2-0 down after 40 minutes and the following 20 minutes saw the home side produce a crazy comeback. The third goal came from Ronaldo who scored a stunner from outside the box.

The win keeps Al Nassr in the race for the Saudi Arabian title as Ronaldo’s team are three points behind leaders Al Ittihad with two games to go.

More Stories / Latest News
Six Leeds United players to leave Elland Road if club is relegated
Long-serving Man United man confirms he has accepted Newcastle offer
West Ham hero known as Knollsy given huge reward for actions that defended fans from hooligans
More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.