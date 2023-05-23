Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunner in dramatic Al Nassr comeback to keep title hopes alive

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunner to complete a dramatic 3-2 comeback for Al Nassr in their clash with Al Shabab which keeps their title hopes alive.

Al Nassr found themselves 2-0 down after 40 minutes and the following 20 minutes saw the home side produce a crazy comeback. The third goal came from Ronaldo who scored a stunner from outside the box.

The win keeps Al Nassr in the race for the Saudi Arabian title as Ronaldo’s team are three points behind leaders Al Ittihad with two games to go.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored for Al-Nassr to keep their Saudi Pro League title dreams alive! ? pic.twitter.com/q90tHQCFoS — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 23, 2023