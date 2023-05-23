(Video) Fan says he’s been offered staggering amount to sell Newcastle season ticket

A Newcastle United fan has revealed he’s been offered £8,000 to sell his St James’ Park season ticket ahead of next season.

The Magpies have enjoyed an excellent campaign. Not only did the side come within touching distance of winning the Carabao Cup earlier in the year, Monday night’s 0-0 draw against Leicester City sealed their bid for Champions League football next season.

Consequently, with the club arguably the most exciting team around, and St James’ Park’s atmosphere one of the best in Europe, fans are understandably desperate to be part of the Magpies’ campaign next season.

And calling in and speaking to talkSPORT, one matchday-going fan called Dean revealed how he has been offered £8,000 by a fellow fan to sell his 2023-24 season ticket.