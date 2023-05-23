Video: Good news for Man United fans as key player spotted in training

Marcus Rashford has returned to training with Man United on Tuesday ahead of the Red Devils’ clash with Chelsea on Thursday in what should be a big boost for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The 25-year-old has missed United’s last two matches but now looks set to be fit for the run-in as the Manchester club look to confirm Champions League football next season and win the FA Cup.

Rashford has been Man United’s top goalscorer this season with 29 goals across all competitions and will be hoping to add more to his tally over the remaining matches this season.