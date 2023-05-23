Watch Manchester City’s Jack Grealish try desperately to master a Chinese phrase as he rehearses a video for a TV advert.

Grealish has become a popular figure over the past couple of seasons with his funny personality on camera and during interviews, and the England winger has gone viral once again in his attempts to speak Chinese for a TV advert.

Standing in front of a green screen with a red scroll in his hands, Grealish was asked to say “watch the big show in the spring” in Chinese, but it’s safe to say it wasn’t the easiest of tasks for the 27-year old.

Jack Grealish trying to speak mandarin is a brilliant watch ??? pic.twitter.com/znHoUS5LYs — george (@StokeyyG2) May 22, 2023

His facial expressions when told how to say the line are ones for the ages, and it’s yet another video that will go down in history for its comedic effect.