West Ham hero known as Knollsy given huge reward for actions that defended fans from hooligans

The Hammers supporter Chris Knoll stood atop a staircase in the Netherlands last week to defend West Ham fans and players’ families after several members of the home end broke through a security fence and tried to attack them.

The scene of a solo West Ham fan taking on a group of hooligans from AZ Alkmaar in the aftermath of their Europa Conference League semi-final last Thursday became a huge talking point in recent days and the man in that video, known as Knollsy, as now been rewarded by the Premier League club for his actions.

The West Ham fan did his best to fend off the thugs and suffered minor injuries in the brawl. His bravery was praised by many online and he is believed to have received a hero’s welcome at the London Stadium on Sunday when the Irons took on Leeds.

Those free pints would have tasted nice, but now Knollsy has received an even bigger reward for what he did in the Netherlands as the London club have offered him a ticket for the Europa Conference League final, where West Ham will go head-to-head with Fiorentina for the trophy.

Given that fans of the Premier League club have been allocated only 5,000 tickets for the final in Prague, this is a huge reward and it is one Knollsy will certainly appreciate.