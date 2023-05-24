13 goals, 6 assists this season: Aston Villa plotting summer move for 30-yr-old forward

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Belgian is currently on loan at Inter Milan and he will be hoping to help them win the UEFA Champions League title.

He is set to return to his parent club at the end of the season and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to cash in on him permanently. Lukaku had fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea and he was loaned out to inter Milan.

Aston Villa are in need of attacking reinforcements and Lukaku could prove to be a quality acquisition for them. The Belgian has had an underwhelming season on loan at Inter Milan, but he has looked quite sharp in recent weeks.

If he manages to recapture his peak form, he could be an asset for the West Midlands club. The striker has 13 goals and six assists to his name across all competitions.

Aston Villa have been overly reliant on Ollie Watkins and the 27-year-old striker clearly needs more help from his teammates. Fichajes claim that they want to sign the Chelsea striker.

The West Midlands club have improved a lot under Unai Emery, and the Spanish manager will be hoping to guide them for trophies in the coming seasons. A signing like Lukaku could take them to a whole new level.

Romelu Lukaku to Aston Villa?
The 30-year-old Chelsea striker is more than just a goal scorer and he will add power, presence and physicality to the side as well. Furthermore, he is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League. He should be able to settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Aston Villa next year.

However, a player of his ability might want to join a Champions League club next season, and Emery will have to convince him that Villa can match up to his ambitions.

