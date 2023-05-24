26 goals this season: Arsenal, Newcastle linked with 26-yr-old Brazilian forward

Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian winger Malcom.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Zenit St Petersburg and he has 26 goals and seven assists to his name across all competitions.

A report from 90 Min claims that the Brazilian winger is keen on a move away from the Russian club this summer and his agents are looking to secure a move away during the summer transfer window.

Malcom has played for clubs like Barcelona in the past, and he could prove to be a quality addition for Arsenal and Newcastle.

The Gunners need to add more depth to their attack and the 26-year-old seems like the ideal option. The Brazilian can operate on either flank, and his versatility will be an added bonus. Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season. The signing of Malcom will allow the Arsenal manager to rest his key players more often.

Similarly, Newcastle have been overly dependent on Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin as their wide players. Saint-Maximin has been quite underwhelming this season and Eddie Howe needs to bring in more options.

Newcastle will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality.

The Brazilian international winger will be desperate to prove himself in the Premier League and the opportunity to join clubs like Newcastle or Arsenal could prove to be a tempting proposition for him.