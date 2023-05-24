After Gnonto another player is in talks to leave Leeds; exit is imminent

Regardless of whether or not they’re able to remain in the Premier League next season, Leeds United are expected to sanction several sales, and one player linked with an exit has been midfielder Marc Roca.

That’s according to Football Espana, who are reporting that the Leeds United midfielder is in talks to sign for Spanish side Real Betis.

Teammate Wilfried Gnonto is likely to be the first senior player out of the Elland Road exit door. The Italian is heavily linked with a return back to Serie A with Sassuolo believed to be frontrunners in the race to sign him.

As for Roca though, despite being one of the Whites’ most important players after starting in 29 Premier League games so far this season, the Spaniard midfielder, clearly not prepared to play his football in England’s second-tier division, is already sounding out his next challenge.

