After what has been a truly remarkable season, Newcastle United will play Champions League football next season.

The Magpies, after securing a point following a 0-0 draw against Leicester City on Monday night, guaranteed themselves top-tier European football next term.

The absolutely brilliant achievement, spearheaded by Eddie Howe, sees the Englishman become just the third manager in the club’s history to guide the Geordies into Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

And as seen in recently released footage by the club, director and British executive Amanda Staveley, a key figure in the Magpies’ Saudi-backed takeover two years ago, was pictured embracing the team’s players and staff, including Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall, after Monday’s full-time whistle.

