Arsenal and Liverpool keen on 20-year-old Championship prodigy

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important first-team player for Michael Carrick, and the two Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the two English clubs.

According to a report from 90 Min, Middlesbrough are not keen on selling their prized young prospect, but they could be forced to consider substantial offers from the Premier League. Apparently, they are not in a financial position to turn down lucrative offers and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Middlesbrough could have held on to the youngster if they had secured promotion to the Premier League, but they were beaten by Coventry in the play-offs.

Arsenal will need to add more depth to their midfield and the 20-year-old could prove to be a useful addition. He might not be ready to start every game for the Gunners just yet, but Arsenal will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they will have plenty of opportunities to rotate the squad and give the youngster ample first-team opportunities.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to add more depth to their midfield as well. They are set to lose Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner on free transfers this summer. Hackney would be a quality long-term addition to the Merseyside outfit.