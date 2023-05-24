Arsenal given Bukayo Saka transfer warning despite star player just signing new contract

Former Arsenal right-back Emmanuel Eboue has warned the club that a new contract for Bukayo Saka might not mean too much if the team don’t win things.

The England international has just put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, but Eboue fears that other top clubs will not be put off trying to sign him in the near future if things start to go downhill for the Gunners.

Eboue was at Arsenal when star names like Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Emmanuel Adebayor were poached by clubs who could offer big money and more of a realistic chance of success, so he’ll be well aware of the club’s need to avoid the same thing happening with a top talent like Saka.

The 21-year-old has had an outstanding season at Arsenal and could surely play for most top clubs around Europe, so if AFC aren’t challenging for the title again next season or qualifying for the Champions League on a regular basis, Eboue surely has a point that it’ll be hard to fight off interest.

“Maybe their best signing might be Bukayo Saka, who signed a new contract with the club this week,” Eboue exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“He is an unbelievable player, and keeping hold of him is huge for the future of the team. But these contracts – these days – don’t mean anything. You can sign them, but if a club comes along and puts an even bigger number in front of him, then you never know, he might end up leaving.

“So it’s vital they’re challenging for trophies next season, because that’s how they have the best chance of keeping hold of Saka. He was their best player this season, he’s played in more or less every single game for two years, he has so much experience and he’s only going to get better. He always delivers for the team, and he’s got so much more to give.

“I hope that Arsenal can keep him for many years, because he’s so important for their chances of success.”