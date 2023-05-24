Arsenal looking to make a summer move for 12-goal Serie A forward

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Torino striker Antonio Sanabria.

The 27-year-old has done well for the Italian club this season scoring 12 goals in the league. Arsenal could certainly use someone like him as a backup option to Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian is the only reliable striker at the club right now and the Gunners need to add more depth to that department. As per Area Napoli, the striker is likely to cost around €25 million.

Arsenal have qualified for the UEFA Champions League and they will need more options at their disposal in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Sanabria could compete with Jesus for the starting spot next season or partner him in the attack, depending on the opposition.

The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career and the opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an attractive option for him.

The striker has a contract with Torino until the summer of 2025 and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price this summer.

It has been an impressive campaign for Arsenal and they managed to push Manchester City for the league title until the very end. They will be hoping to improve their performances next season and challenge for the league title once again.

They will have to bring in the necessary reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Signing a quality striker and adding more depth to their defence should be a top priority for the Gunners.