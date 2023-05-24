Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has suggested that Nicolas Pepe deserves another chance in the Gunners’ first-team next season.

Pepe is currently out on loan at Ligue 1 side Nice, and it’s fair to say the last few years have not gone too well for him despite exploding onto the scene with some superb form at his former club Lille.

The Ivory Coast international didn’t have the desired impact at Arsenal and he hasn’t done too much on loan with Nice this term either, so it’s hard to imagine Mikel Arteta will follow Eboue’s advice on this one.

Still, the former Arsenal right-back remains a fan of Pepe and has made it clear he’d like to see him get a chance in the side next season, even if he admits it looks like it’s going to be a big challenge for him due to the form of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this term.

“It’s going to be very hard for Nicolas Pepe to get back into this Arsenal team. Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have had unbelievable seasons, and you know the manager is going to stick with those two players out wide, so Pepe has to work hard when he comes back. He needs to work harder than Martinelli and Saka,” Eboue exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“I don’t see Mikel Arteta changing those two wingers, so Pepe needs to force himself into Arteta’s thoughts and plans. I’d be really happy to see him at Arsenal next season, though. And I ask that Arteta gives him a chance. When a player like Pepe arrives, for so much money, he needs to play. He needs to prove himself. The club spent a lot of money on him; he was supposed to be a regular player for this team. He had such a good season at Lille, which encouraged Arsenal to spend so much money on him. Things didn’t work out for him, especially under Arteta.

“The manager wants his players to work hard, but Pepe is coming back into a different team, so I think he has to be given a chance; an opportunity to show what he can do. When he’s playing well, he’s so good. But he left the club when he was in a really low place. I want him to work hard, and I want Arteta to give him a chance.”